May 31, 1924 — Nov. 26, 2020
HAGUE — John “Jack” E. Barth, of Hague, NY and Middlebury, VT passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, at the age of 96. Jack was born in Stillwater, OK on May 31, 1924. After attending high school at the NY Military Academy in Cornwall, NY, Jack entered the US Military Academy at West Point and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1946. While stationed at Fort Benning, GA, Jack fell in love with and married Betty Jean Newsome. Jack remained in the army for twenty years, during which time he served in Germany, did two tours in South Korea and taught ROTC at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Rutgers State University.
Following his retirement from the military in 1963, Jack worked as a munitions engineer for the federal government in New Jersey and South Korea. Jack and Betty spent their summers in Hague on Lake George at the family cottage and were life-long members of the Northern Lake George Yacht Club. Jack was an avid bridge player and instructor, competitive tennis player, remarkable dancer, and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Jack is predeceased by his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his five children: Dr. George Barth (Suzanne) of New Milford, CT, Bettina Barth-King (Dan) of Hague, NY, Suzanne Barth of Chestertown, NY, Sandra Powell (Bob) of Hague, NY, and John Barth (Tracey) of Williston, VT; twelve grandchildren: Rachel (Stuart), Gregory, Maggie, Shane, Corey, Alec, Iain, Ellie, Bill, Lauren, Brad (Anya) and Erika.
Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy, Lake George Association, the Northern Lake George Yacht Club Junior Sailing Endowment Trust or a charity of your choice.
