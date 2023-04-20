April 20, 1939—April 13, 2023

FORT EDWARD — John “Jack” Allen Newell, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, following his battle with cancer.

Born on April 20, 1939, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late George and Aileen (Grogan) Newell.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joan (Munger) Newell, son, Jeffrey Newell, and brother, Richard Newell.

Surviving him are his children: Thomas J. Newell, Trish Myott (Tom), Shelly Gregorio (Joseph); grandchildren: Kristi Dolan, Amber Gregorio Brassard (Joseph), Anthony Gregorio (Kate); sister, Patricia (Newell) Justice; brother, Alan George Newell (Jill); sister-in-law, Edna M. Newell; nephews: Terry J. Justice, Bradley Newell (Jamie), Ryan Newell (Shannon); nieces: Heather Justice (Steve Thomas), Tammy Huestes (Dave), Nicole Hughes (Neil), Jamie Newell, and Shanna Newell.

Jack grew up in Crown Point, NY, where he learned to ski on a small mountain named Baltate located there. He graduated from the Crown Point School in 1957. As the star of the basketball team, he helped their team win the Champlain Valley State Championship at Plattsburgh. Every year, he would help plan and attend the class reunions up to the year he died.

After graduation, he served in the Army for three years. When he returned home, he joined the IBEW Electrical Union, moved to Fort Edward and worked for the K&J Electric for many years as a General Foreman until he retired from the IBEW Union.

Jack served on the Washington County Sewer District as a Commissioner for many years. He was Chairman of the Board for the Idle Hour Club. Jack was always helping with fundraising events and charities. His knowledge and experience brought him many close friends and he was always there to help anyone in need.

The family wishes to thank the Fort Hudson Rehab Center. The staff were so wonderful in their care of Jack along with all of his friends.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will follow calling hours at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

A burial will be announced at a later date at the White Church Cemetery in Crown Point, NY.

Donations in John’s memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Albany, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Jack’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.