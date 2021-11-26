John J. Whipple, Jr.

Feb. 22, 1942—Nov. 21, 2021

HADLEY — John J. Whipple, Jr., 79, of Milart Drive, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Feb. 22, 1942 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John J. Whipple, Sr. and Frances (Benton) Whipple.

He attended Chestertown High School

John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on March 22, 1962, serving during the Vietnam War, until his discharge on March 20, 1964.

He was employed at GTE Telephone Company in Chestertown for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 2004, at which time they were Frontier Communications. John began his career as a janitor and after several promotions he retired as a cable splicer.

John married Patricia A. (Montana) Baldwin on Feb. 14, 1988 in Hadley, where they lived for many years. Patricia passed away on March 25, 2018, after 30 beautiful years of marriage.

He was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne for several years and the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Dept. in Lake Luzerne for 14 years.

John enjoyed NASCAR, Westerns, the New York Giants and taking great care of his property.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Patricia A. Whipple; one sister, Sandra Morehouse, and one brother, David Whipple.

Survivors include his son, John Jay Whipple (Melinda) of Queensbury; two stepsons: Norman Dale Baldwin of Hadley, and Ronald L. Baldwin (Kelly)of Queensbury; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Mead (Kent) of Brant Lake; two brothers: Elmer C. Whipple (Eleanor) of Olmstedville, and Terry Whipple of Brant Lake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Avenue, Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.

Burial with full Military Honors with be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Dept., 35 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne, NY 12822.