SCHUYLERVILLE — John J. Sherman, 82, lifelong resident of Schuylerville and former Mayor for 27 years, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

He was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Edward and Mary LeClare Sherman.

John was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and went on to achieve an associate degree from Albany Business College. In high school he persevered, following the loss of his vision in one eye and went on to excel in the sports of track and basketball.

For many years he worked as a Rate Clerk for Fort Edward Express, but most notably he will be known as “The Mayor” of Schuylerville. He was a Mayor who led with honor and integrity, one who never wanted to be in the spotlight. Day in and day out he served the Village of Schuylerville with passion and enthusiasm. He wasn’t one to sit behind a desk, often, he would help as a crossing guard, garbage man, leaf picker and even would clean the bathrooms at the beach. He went above and beyond for his community, without needing a pat on the back or an award. He truly wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone and everyone who needed help.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. John was full of energy and was always on the go, he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, maintaining his lawn, and washing his car. He served as a Director of the Saratoga Division of Youth Board and was active in the Saratoga Republican Party. He was a communicant and devoted member of the Notre Dame Visitation Church in Schuylerville. John most notably will be known for always being positive, upbeat, and humble, just an all-around nice guy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Allen Sherman.

Survivors include his loving wife, Martha (Brownell) Sherman of Schuylerville; sons: Joe and David Sherman of Schuylerville; grandchildren: Tylor, and Mikayla Sherman; brother, Maurice (Carolyn) Sherman; as well as a large extended family.

A mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Notre Dame Visitation Church, Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Burial will be held in the spring. Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org or in care of the Saratoga County Division of Youth, 152 West High St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020.

