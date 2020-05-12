× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — John J. O’Kane Sr. age 89 died on May 8, 2020. Born in New York City he was the son of the late Patrick O’Kane and Katherine (McWilliams) O’Kane.

On May 14, 1955, he married Theresa Finn at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Kew Gardens, Queens.

In, 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1950. In 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the First Marine Division in Korea. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Syngman Rhee Award, and the United Nations Service Medal with three stars, the USMC Good Conduct Award and the 50th Anniversary Korean War Medal. He received a honorable discharge.

From 1956 to 1976, he was a member of the NYC Police Department, retiring as a homicide dectective. John worked in a narcotic squad and had been a bodyguard to Mayor John Lindsey. He recieved the Medal of Valor from the Police Commissioner and also received numerous other awards and citations. Also on days off he worked as a security guard at a local Catholic School that helped with his children’s tuition.