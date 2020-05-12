QUEENSBURY — John J. O’Kane Sr. age 89 died on May 8, 2020. Born in New York City he was the son of the late Patrick O’Kane and Katherine (McWilliams) O’Kane.
On May 14, 1955, he married Theresa Finn at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Kew Gardens, Queens.
In, 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1950. In 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the First Marine Division in Korea. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Syngman Rhee Award, and the United Nations Service Medal with three stars, the USMC Good Conduct Award and the 50th Anniversary Korean War Medal. He received a honorable discharge.
From 1956 to 1976, he was a member of the NYC Police Department, retiring as a homicide dectective. John worked in a narcotic squad and had been a bodyguard to Mayor John Lindsey. He recieved the Medal of Valor from the Police Commissioner and also received numerous other awards and citations. Also on days off he worked as a security guard at a local Catholic School that helped with his children’s tuition.
John received a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from John Jay College and Doctorate Studies with Fordham University. From 1976 to 1999 he served as a professor of criminal justice at Adirondack Community College. He received the Teacher of the Year Award on two occassions, and in 1986 was awarded the prestigious State University Chancellor’s Award for Teaching. John was involved with ACC’s Summer Exchange Student Program with a Holland university. His students always loved hearing his stories from his police experience. John was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annuciation, Queensbury and was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and had served on the Pastoral Council. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Glens Falls Hospital. John served as a Warren County Republican Committeman and for many years was Chairman of the Conditional Release Commission for the County. His past affiliations were: Big Brothers and Sisters of Warren and Washington Counties, and the Mount McGregor Advisory Board. Fraternal organizations include the Knights of Columbus and the Grumps Club.
John was always dedicated to his family. He loved to travel, had a passion for all animals, many trips to the Bronx Zoo or watching the bears come out to eat the garbage at the Adirondack dumps. In his retirement years he enjoyed taking photographs and creating picture albums with years of treasured memories. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Theresa O’Kane, his daughters Patricia O’Kane, Christine Lisk (Brian) his son Fr. John J. O’Kane, Jr. and grandson Matthew Lisk. John is precededed by his parents, brother Patrick “Joe” O’Kane and grandson Christopher Lisk.
The family would like to thank Elderwood at North Creek for the staff’s kindness and care they gave John. Also they would like to thank the St. James’ volunteers who helped John with getting to Monday mass. Due to COVID-19 calling hours are private only the immediate family. A memorial mass at OLA will be scheduled for a later date. In the lie of flowers the family express donations to either Adirondack Community College Foundation, St. James Church, North Creek, St. Isaac Jogues, Chestertown or Our Lady of the Annunciation, Queensbury. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.