July 22, 1949—Dec. 30, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — John J. Mergen, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Saratoga Springs NY after a well-lived life. He was 73.

Born John Mergen on July 22, 1949 in Worcester, MA. His friends and family called him Johnny.

Johnny graduated from Everett Vocational High School in 1969 and worked as a welder/steamfitter in industrial construction.

Johnny married the love of his life, Ann Matteucci, on Oct. 3, 1971 in Boston, MA and they moved to Schenectady, NY where he worked as a union welder in heavy industry, naval construction, and nuclear power plants throughout the Northeast until his retirement in 2007 from Steamfitters Union, Local 7.

Johnny was a dependable husband, loving father, grandfather, uncle, and a compassionate friend who “loved everyone in this life.” He breathed freely with nature and enjoyed the clean living that comes with being close to it.

Johnny’s passions were sizzling grills, full tables, old westerns, clam bakes, cold beers, warm soaks, campfires, camping, fishing, and hunting.

Johnny is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann Mergen. He is remembered by his loving sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher Mergen and his wife Michele, Robert Mergen and his wife Kimberly; his grandchildren: Joseph, Shawn, Thomas, and Sophia Mergen; brothers and sistas’-in-law; nieces and nephews from the Matteucci family of Boston; dear friends of Millington Road; friends and neighbors of the Schroon Lake tribe from Adirondack Road; Union brothers who shared time under the welding hood building America one fitting at a time in nuclear reactors, shipyards, boiler rooms, paper mills and power plants.

A memorial gathering with calling hours will be held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Johnny’s name may be made to the following:

NYS DEC Natural Heritage Trust for Region 5 to the Park/Site/Designation of your choosing, https://www.naturalheritagetrust.org/dec-eastern-adk; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.