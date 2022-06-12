Feb. 3, 1927—June 9, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John J. “Jack” Donohue, age 95, passed away on June 9, 2022. Born on Feb. 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Anna (Damme) Donohue of Glens Falls, NY.

On Sept. 7, 1946, he married Catherine A. Murphy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany, NY.

In 1944, John enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He served until 1951, earning the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Victory Medal, the American Theater Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Medal.

From 1956 until 1987, Jack worked for the Village of South Glens Falls, retiring in 1987 as Superintendent of Public Works. He was a communicant at St. Michael’s Church and a longtime member of the South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Catherine “Kay” Donohue, an infant son John, a brother, Oscar “Pete” Donohue and his wife Ellen, sister Margaret Theis, sister-in-law Mary Goitz and her husband Louis, sister-in-law Theresa Murphy, sister-in-law Ellen Carruthers and her husband Robert, brother Thomas Murphy and his wife Mary Ann, sons-in-law Phillip Pountain and Eddie Donald, and grandsons, Kevin Donohue and Derrick Lewis.

Survivors include his ten children: Thomas (Evelyn) Donohue, Catherine (Mark) Tracy, Suzanne (Tom) Ryan, John (Terry) Donohue, Ellen (Bill) Marcantonio, James (Emily) Donohue, Anne (Mark) Counihan, Margaret (Roy) Brady, Mary (Dan) Matusiewicz and Steven (Mary) Donohue; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., following the calling hours. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may contribute to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 in Jack’s memory.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Fort Hudson Nursing Home and the D-Wing staff.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.