April 16, 1931 — March 31, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — John J. Fiorillo Sr. “Big John”, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on April 16, 1931, in Fenimore, he was the son of the late Dominick and Florence (O’Donnell) Fiorillo.
In 1952, John enlisted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean conflict, and was in the military until 1953. On July 11, 1954, John married Shirley Goodale at St. Mary’s Church Hudson Falls.
For many years John loved his job at Dempsey Block in Glens Falls. After their closing he worked for the Jointa Lime Company in Glens Falls until his retirement in 1990.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 296.
John worked hard all of his life to support his family that he loved very much. We will forever remember him as a man of steel who was tougher than nails but had a heart of gold. He raised his children to know the value of a hard work and the importance of being a man of your word. He was a devoted father and his greatest pleasure was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for the gifts he gave us; he will always be the standard for how we judge ourselves and our actions. He is our rock.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Guy, James, Margaret and Mary Fiorillo.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Shirley; his children, John Fiorillo Jr., Michael Fiorillo, Thomas Fiorillo, (Sue), Kevin Fiorillo, (Betty), Debbie Arnold, (Ronald), Stephen Fiorillo, (Dawn), Donna Clark, (Patrick), Karen Linendoll, (Jason); his grandchildren, Tonia, Johnny, Anthony, Sarah, Jennifer, Mike, T.J., David, Tony, Joyell, Krystal Rose, Meredith, Melissa, Bryan, Tim, Christina, Jessica, Sydney, Jason and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jasmine, Marcus, Greyson, Jack, Mia, Tessa, Mia, Zoe Fiona, Tatum Rose, Liam, Nathaniel, Teagan and Noah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Mary Stein, ANP, and the staff at Homeward Bound, the staff at Washington Center Adult Day Program, and the staff at Home Instead for the love and care they provided John. A big “thank you” to Mom for the selfless time, the long hours of care for the man she loved and for honoring his request to be at home.
Dad, you will be with us forever.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial and Service will be held at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or to Adirondack Vets House Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuenralhome.com.
