John J. Fiorillo Sr.

John worked hard all of his life to support his family that he loved very much. We will forever remember him as a man of steel who was tougher than nails but had a heart of gold. He raised his children to know the value of a hard work and the importance of being a man of your word. He was a devoted father and his greatest pleasure was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for the gifts he gave us; he will always be the standard for how we judge ourselves and our actions. He is our rock.