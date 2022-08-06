March 4, 1929—Aug. 4, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — John J. Eichhorn, 93, passed away Thursday evening, August 4, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on March 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late John and Marie (Sedler) Eichhorn. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and was a World War II Veteran earning the Victory Medal World War II. He was honorably discharged from service in January of 1948, but continued in the reserves.

He married Margaret “Marge” Adelmann on October 21, 1951, at St. Aloysius, Ridgewood, Queens, NY.

John worked as an N.Y.C. Police Officer for 20 years. He then worked for NYSDEC as a ranger at Fourth Lake, Lake Luzerne for summers and Gore Mountain in winters as a lift operator and later in security before his retirement in 1995.

He was a history buff, enjoyed archeology, and reading, and above all, was a loyal and devoted family man.

John was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, Lake Luzerne, where he was a member of the color guard. He was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 6196, West Glens Falls, the Tri Town Seniors and the Lake Luzerne Community Center Seniors.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Robert Eichhorn, and a grand-daughter, Carly.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Marge Eichhorn; their daughters: Lynn (Arthur) Baran of Lake Luzerne and Cathy (Mark) Bauer of Lake Luzerne; five grandchildren: Linwood (Marcella) Eichhorn, Erik (Brittney) Eichhorn, Amanda Jordan, Jeffrey (Ashley) Baran, Matthew Baran; eight great-grandchildren: Taegan, Aiden, Vincent, Octavia, Bowan, Kadyn, Jordyn, and Maddyn; one sister, Blanche Eichhorn of New Rochelle; one nephew, Keith (Terry) Eichhorn, of Cortlandt Manor.

The family wishes to thank special caregivers Wendy Young and Paul Millington.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Monday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 Noon Monday at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be at Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

Contributions in John’s memory may be directed to William J Varney American Legion Post 862, PO Box 208, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

