April 13, 1945—Aug. 6, 2022

CORINTH — John J. Carney, Sr., 77, of Corinth, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family.

Born on April 13, 1945 in Corinth, he was the son of the late James and Eileen (Halloran) Carney.

John graduated from Corinth High School in 1963, and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served as a fire protection specialist/aircraft crash rescuer for five years, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

He was then employed as a postal clerk for 31 years for the U.S. Postal Service and upon retirement enjoyed working as a crossing guard and groundskeeper for the Corinth School District for many years.

John enjoyed volunteering for his community and his church. He was a member of the Corinth Youth Hockey Board of Directors, the Knights of Columbus, Corinth Kiwanis Club, Corinth All-Sports Booster Club, Corinth Community Center Building Committee, and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish, where he served as alter server, sexton and usher.

He also was a coach for many years for Corinth Youth Hockey and coach and umpire for Corinth Senior League Baseball. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed breeding and racing thoroughbreds.

John’s most cherished moments were spent with his family and especially his grandchildren; he never missed his grandchildren’s athletic events and looked forward to visits from them and family vacations with them.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louise (Barrass) Carney of Corinth; his son, John Carney, Jr. (Tammy) and his daughter, Lynette Jensen (Eric) both of Corinth; and his cherished grandchildren: Alexandria, Eric, Ian, and Elizabeth. He is also survived by three siblings: Michael Carney (Barbara) of Porter Corners, Mary K. Dudley (Robert) of Malta, and Matthew Carney (Linda) of Natural Bridge; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his canine friend, Molly.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will hold a short service at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Simon Udemgba, officiating.

Committal with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank a special family friend, Ann Nelson, the Corinth Emergency Squad, the Saratoga Hospital staff, Dr. George Siniapkin, Dr. Chad MacNaughton, Dr. James Nalbone, and Dr. Jennifer Durphy for their many years of care.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.