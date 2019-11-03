Dec. 31, 1932 — Nov. 1, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — John Henry Sheaff, 86, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his residence.
Born Dec. 31, 1932 in Merrick, he was the son of the late Edmund Howard and Wilhelmina Riecke Sheaff.
John graduated from Baldwin High School in Baldwin, Long Island. He graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut and earned his master’s degree from Adelphi University in Garden City.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country from 1956 to 1959.
John taught math and computers at Baldwin High School for 29 years, retiring in 1988. He relocated to upstate New York and built a house in Salem and eventually moved to Cambridge, where he owned an antique shop until a fire forced him to close the business.
John was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and served as the president of the Sons of the American Revolution for many years. He recently became a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge. He was also a member of the Salem Fish & Game Club and two antique car clubs. He was an avid stamp collector and loved trains and had an extensive train collection. He enjoyed collecting anything related to the American Revolution. When he lived on Long Island, he spent a great deal of time fishing and boating.
In addition to his parents and son-in-law, Alan Shiveler, he was predeceased by his siblings, Georgia Sheaff and Edmund Howard Sheaff.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Kirsch Sheaff; his children, Cheryl Jean Shiveler (late Alan Shiveler) of Vero Beach, Florida, Carolyn Blair Sheaff-Riccione (Dr. Michael Riccione) of Manlius and John Charles Sheaff (Claire Chotiner) of East Northport; and a brother, David F. (Patricia) Sheaff of Brunswick, Maine. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Doug Shiveler, Allyson Shiveler, Michael Riccione, David Riccione, Zachary Sheaff and Olivia Sheaff; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Caroline Shiveler and Benjamin Sheaff.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem, with Rev. Natalie Bowerman officiating. A reception for family and friends will be in the church hall following the service.
Interment will be held privately for the family with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 412, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
