Nov. 28, 1948 — Aug. 9, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Henry Lewin Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 with his family by his side. John is survived by his beloved and supportive wife Casey Granton, and the daughter he was so proud of Courtney Lewin.

Born Nov. 28, 1948 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Mary (Banach) Lewin.

John joined the United States Army achieving the rank of Sergeant E5, proudly serving his country from 1969 to 1971. Nicknamed “Bird” by fellow officers for his unique whistle, John retired from the Transit Police branch of the NYPD in 1991.

John and his wife Casey were together for 25 loving years, marrying on Oct. 23, 2015.

He was loved by so many for his amazing sense of humor, generosity, and kind nature. He enjoyed horse racing, most especially Saratoga Racetrack, playing cards, gambling, shooting pool, Motown music, dancing, a good cocktail, and time with fellow retired transit police officers. He was a devoted father and uncle, who loved fishing with his daughter and taking his nephews to the movies.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his niece, Kimberly Lewin; and grandmother-in-law, Mary Edith Granton.