Nov. 28, 1948 — Aug. 9, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Henry Lewin Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 with his family by his side. John is survived by his beloved and supportive wife Casey Granton, and the daughter he was so proud of Courtney Lewin.
Born Nov. 28, 1948 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Mary (Banach) Lewin.
John joined the United States Army achieving the rank of Sergeant E5, proudly serving his country from 1969 to 1971. Nicknamed “Bird” by fellow officers for his unique whistle, John retired from the Transit Police branch of the NYPD in 1991.
John and his wife Casey were together for 25 loving years, marrying on Oct. 23, 2015.
He was loved by so many for his amazing sense of humor, generosity, and kind nature. He enjoyed horse racing, most especially Saratoga Racetrack, playing cards, gambling, shooting pool, Motown music, dancing, a good cocktail, and time with fellow retired transit police officers. He was a devoted father and uncle, who loved fishing with his daughter and taking his nephews to the movies.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his niece, Kimberly Lewin; and grandmother-in-law, Mary Edith Granton.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Casey Granton; daughter, Courtney Lewin (David Gardiner); brother, Edward Lewin (Judy); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Granton-Monaghan (K.C.); niece, Tracy Lewin; nephews: Jack Monaghan, Casey Monaghan, Eric Lewin (Alyson), and Jason Lewin (Jennifer); goddaughter, Carol Gomez; and godson, Michael Cassidy (Jennifer).
He was a member of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and Church of the Holy Family in New York City. John also was a member of NYCPBA.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations, only 73 people are allowed in the building at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.
A funeral mass will be held following the calling hour at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church with Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in John’s name can be made to the Wesley Foundation, Memory Care Center, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or online at thewesleycommunity.org.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view John’s Book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.