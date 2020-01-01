Oct. 26, 1934 — Dec. 29, 2019
NORTHVILLE — John H. “Jack” Rhodes, age 85, a resident of Northville died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital in Little Falls, New York.
He was born in Northville, on Oct. 26, 1934, the son of the late Arnold and Esther Canfield Rhodes. Jack was a graduate of Northville Central School, Class of 1953. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1956 to 1961. He was employed from many years in the Roofing and Sheet Metal Union as Forman for Kaiser and Boswell in Amsterdam.
He was a manager for the St. Agnello Baseball Team in Amsterdam for twenty five years. He was also a referee for the City Youth Organization Basketball League. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the New York Yankees, horse racing and keeping the dandelions out of his lawn. He loved scratch off Lottery tickets with his daily visits to Stewarts’s.
Survivors include his children, Steven (Marie) Rhodes of Amsterdam, Kevin (Lorraine) Rhodes of Halfmoon, Robert Rhodes of Amsterdam and Kristin Jones of Scotia; his sisters, Mary Ann Rhodes (Johnson) from Day and Joan Rhodes (Siver) from Johnstown; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Earl Rhodes from Georgia and James Rhodes from Gloversville; his sisters, Shirley Rhodes (Sands) from Maryland, and Carol Rhodes (Warner) from Northville.
Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Northville Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the spring at a time to be announced in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Northville.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
401 Bridge Street
Northville, NY 12134
