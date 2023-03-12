April 18, 1938—March 6, 2023

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — John H. “Jack” Crawford, 84, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 after a long illness. He was born on April 18, 1938, the eldest son of the late Harry and Beryl (Lewis) Crawford of North Adams, MA.

Jack attended North Adams State Teachers College, graduating in 1960 as Class President. It was there, during his very first week of college, that he met the love of his life Jane Chadwick.

He began his career in education in Greenwich, NY where he taught history. He left his job as a classroom educator in 1966 upon earning a National Science Scholarship to attend Atlanta University to pursue a master’s degree in Administration. He then returned to upstate New York, becoming a resident of Granville where he raised his family and spending the remainder of his career as high school Principal and Director of Guidance at Fort Ann Central School until his retirement in 1995.

Jack was a man of many words, many ideas, and many ambitions. His forever upbeat, charismatic personality and zest for life left a mark on all who met him. He took pride in his connections with others and in sharing his stories and life experiences, which always seemed to creatively grow each time they were told. He was called upon many times to serve as Best Man or to deliver a eulogy for a loved one because of his great public speaking ability.

He will easily be remembered for his quick wit, loyal friendship, innocent flirtation, supportive spirit, and limitless determination — he was truly the original “Energizer Bunny.”

He leaves his legacy at many deer camps, golf courses, poker tables, cruise ships, casinos, fishing boats, and cocktail lounges where his coruscating personality and contagious laugh are sure to linger. He appreciated life and lived it to its fullest, always reciting quotes such as “living the dream,” “life is decadent,” and “it’s clean living.”

Jack credits the Boy Scouts of America for his success in his professional life and love of the outdoors. He spent six summers as a teenager helping campers learn to swim and teaching life saving at Camp Eagle on October Mt. in Washington, MA. This love of responsibility and leadership eventually led him to his career in education. He always claimed his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow awards landed him opportunities his mediocre school credentials wouldn’t have on their own.

Jack’s other activities included volunteering annually for Adirondack Operation Santa Claus, chaperoning countless school events, being an active member of the NRA, dabbling in real estate, and being a member of the local Rotary Club. His positive work ethic shone through as he’d often quote “a good man can find his own work” or “a family that works together plays together!” His self-driven, problem solving nature led to many achievements, however he adamantly maintained his biggest accomplishment in life was giving up smoking after 20 years at the request of his young daughters.

Jack was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Jane, and oldest daughter, Wendy (Parker). He is survived by his daughter, Kellie Dudla (John) of Queensbury, NY; granddaughters: Chloe Dudla of Schenectady, NY and Courtney Dudla of Albany, NY; brother, Foster “Tos” Crawford (Kathy) of Danbury, CT; sister, Susan Bush (William) of Clarksburg, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend thanks and gratitude to Beach House Assisted Living & Memory Care and Gulfside Hospice of Wesley Chapel, FL.

A private graveside service to celebrate his life will be held in the spring in North Adams, MA. In honor of Jack, donations may be made to The Boy Scouts of America National Foundation. And stay kind; “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.”