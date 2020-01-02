SARATOGA SPRINGS — John H. Baker Jr. passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 in the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born in Saratoga Springs on July 27, 1937 to the late John H. Baker Sr. and Margaret Baker.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a lifetime member of the Goodfellows Hunting Club. John was also a big fan of auto racing. He was quite an athlete himself, excelling in baseball as a young man and continued to play competitive softball into his later years. John enjoyed a good meal, especially if he was able to catch it himself. He worked for Hoods Dairy and then for the Town of Wilton Highway Department where he retired after many years of employment.