July 27, 1937 — Dec. 29, 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS — John H. Baker Jr. passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 in the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born in Saratoga Springs on July 27, 1937 to the late John H. Baker Sr. and Margaret Baker.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a lifetime member of the Goodfellows Hunting Club. John was also a big fan of auto racing. He was quite an athlete himself, excelling in baseball as a young man and continued to play competitive softball into his later years. John enjoyed a good meal, especially if he was able to catch it himself. He worked for Hoods Dairy and then for the Town of Wilton Highway Department where he retired after many years of employment.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa; his sons, Jeff Baker, Steven (Darcy) Baker, and Michael (Colleen) Baker; his sister, Kathleen White; his grandchildren, Timothy, Samuel, Patrick, Daniel, and Zachary Baker; and his nephew, Michael White.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will be celebrated immediately following at 6 p.m.

Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

