Feb. 11, 1931 — March 18, 2020

ARGYLE — John Guzi Jr. passed away March 18, 2020 at his home.

Jack was born Feb. 11, 1931 in Peekskill, New York. He was the son of John Guzi, Sr. and Catherine Mindek Guzi.

A graduate of St. Bonaventure University and Wagner College, he served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was a professor of Chemistry at Adirondack Community College and then a Research Chemist at Hercules and Ciba-Geigy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jack is survived by his wife, Romaine Peters Guzi as well as five children and their families. He was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem, New York.

Services will be held later.

Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or highpeakshospice.orgonate.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

To plant a tree in memory of John Guzi, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.