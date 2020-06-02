Aug. 16, 1940 — May 30, 2020
QUEENSBURY — John Gordon Reynolds, 79, of Queensbury and formerly of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully, after a six and a half year battle with lung cancer, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born on Aug. 16, 1940 in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the fifth of 11 children of the late Shirley (Sherwin) Reynolds and Harold E. Reynolds, Sr.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and assigned to the military police.
On Feb. 10, 1963, he married Jeannette Leahy and they remained together until Jeannette’s passing on Nov. 2, 2011. After Jeannette’s passing, John and his son, Rick would ride to Hartford every Sunday to tend to their plot or in the winter, just to say “Hello”.
From 1963 to 1967, John drove truck for J.E. Sawyer’s in Glens Falls. In 1976, he became a New York State Corrections Officer, until he retired in 2001, after 25 years of service.
John loved following Fort Ann School sports. He would travel to as many games as possible. In his later years, he could be found almost every morning at the Dix Avenue Dunkin’ Donuts with his good friend, Bobby Wilkins, where they and a small group of friends would be solving the world’s problems.
In addition to his wife and parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Jean (Alpha “Whitey”) White, Harold “Junior” Reynolds, Raymond Reynolds, Larry Reynolds, Janet Stockman, Joan (Don) Nassivera, Joyce (Don) Daut, Jim Reynolds and Jerry Reynolds; his brother in law, Tom Gentile and his sisters-in-law, Wendy Wright and Terri Itzo.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Rick and Missy Reynolds; a granddaughter and her husband, Elizabeth and Jarred Russell and their children, “The Apples of His Eyes”, Kendall and Chase (even through his sickness, they could bring a smile to his face by simply saying, “Hi Poppy”; a very special niece and her husband, Laurie and Mike Dunbar and their children, Coby and Brianna Dunbar, whom he thought of as his own grandchildren and they referred to him as “Pop”. Also he is survived by his stepmother, Mary Reynolds; his siblings, Juanita Gentile, Dan (Jeannie) Reynolds, Darlene (Ken) Beecher and Doug (Sarah) Reynolds; his brother in law, Jerry Stockman, Sr; sisters in law, Jane, Erma, Barbara and Marlaine Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, since childhood, Hollis Paige.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Stoutenberg, who John respected and trusted greatly and his entire staff, the staffs of the Cancer Treatment Center, Tower 2, Homeward Bound at HHHN, Warren County Health Services and High Peaks Hospice.
Due to the on-going pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be sent to Fort Ann Cardinals Boys Basketball Vs. Cancer, C/O Fort Ann Booster Club at Fort Ann Central School, 1 Catherine St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
