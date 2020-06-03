John Gordon Reynolds

He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Rick and Missy Reynolds; a granddaughter and her husband, Elizabeth and Jarred Russell and their children, “The Apples of His Eyes”, Kendall and Chase (even through his sickness, they could bring a smile to his face by simply saying, “Hi Poppy”; a very special niece and her husband, Laurie and Mike Dunbar and their children, Cody and Brianna Dunbar, whom he thought of as his own grandchildren and they referred to him as “Pop”. He is also survived by his stepmother, Mary Reynolds; his siblings, Juanita Gentile, Dan (Jeannie) Reynolds, Darlene (Ken) Beecher and Doug (Sarah) Reynolds; his brother in law, Jerry Stockman, Sr; sisters-in-law, Jane, Erma, Barbara and Marlaine Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, since childhood, Hollis Paige.