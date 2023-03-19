Aug. 20, 1934—Mar. 11, 2023

FORT ANN — John George Edwards, 88, of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 20, 1934 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late George and Bridget Delia (Hughes) Edwards.

John, known as “Big John” by many, attended Fort Ann Central School. He then joined the U.S. Army for two years before being honorably discharged in 1956.

Upon returning, he went to work at Ciba-Geigy for several years until he started his own business, Edwards Trucking, which he owned and operated for over 30 years.

On July 5, 1964, he married Helen “Honey” Porteous and they have enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage.

When he was not working, he found time to relax and spend time with his family and friends. John loved to travel with trips to Hawaii, cruises to many ports and cherished his three trips to Ireland, sharing these times with his wife and one trip with his sons. On one particular trip to Ireland, he found the homestead where his mother grew up.

Once he retired, John and Helen spent the winter months in Florida, first on the east coast, then residing in Port Richey at the Ja-Mar Travel Park. He made so many lasting friendships and was named the “Mayor” of the park one year.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Rita and Roy Porteous and his sisters-in-law, Edna Sexton, Joyce Monahan and Judy Johnson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Helen Edwards of Fort Ann; his daughter, Colleen Allen (David) of Kingsbury; his sons, Brent Edwards (Sarah) of Hebron and Dan O’Keefe (Karen) of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Casey Lopez (Josh), Justin Allen, Aly Edwards, Hannah Dubay, Dan O’Keefe (Tammy), Patrick O’Keefe and Shaun O’Keefe. He is also survived by his brothers and sister-in law, John and Eugenia Dragon and Carlton Johnson, along with several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services and burial will take place at Browns Cemetery, Tripoli Road, Fort Ann in the spring along with a celebration of life afterwards.

A special thank you to our local and Florida Veterans Agencies, Dr. Mason and staff at Glens Falls Hospital, John and Eugenia Dragon and Roger Facto, while he was in Florida, and to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad.

Donatins can be made in John’s name to West Fort Ann Methodist Church, 1011 Copeland Pond Road, Fort Ann NY 12827.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com