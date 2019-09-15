Oct. 12, 1958 — Sept. 13, 2019 MOREAU — John George Basher Jr., 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home, due to complications of diabetes.
Born Oct. 12, 1958 in Granville, he was the son of the late John George Basher Sr. and Theresa (Young) Basher.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School. Following graduation, he attended SUNY Adirondack to study mechanical trades.
John was a painting and electrical contractor and owner/operator of Basher Contracting in Moreau for over 20 years. He was also employed at Queensbury Racquetball Club for several years.
He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the New York Giants football team; and music, particularly classic rock. John was an accomplished drummer and liked to go fishing and enjoy outdoor sports. He loved spending time with his family and animals, especially his pet dogs.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Lynn Basher.
Left to cherish his memory include his two sons, Nicholas and Dylan Basher; the mother of his children, Tracy Basher and her fiancé, Gerard Mason; his sister, Katherine Barlow and her husband, Richard; his niece, Heather Benway and her husband, Matt Arsenault and their children, Olivia Grace and Aurelia Sage; several cousins; and many, many friends.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at noon at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
