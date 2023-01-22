John G. Lowe

LAKE MARY, FL — John G. Lowe died on Dec. 7, 2022, after a long illness, having enjoyed a Zoom call with his extended family. His immediate family was with him. In his last moments he was listening to the music he used to love to sing, The Beatles: I want to hold your hand.

Jack graduated with honors from Milford High School in CT. He attended, graduating with honors, from the University of Connecticut and was employed by the CPA firm of Arthur Andersen, becoming a licensed CPA in NJ and NY.

Arthur Andersen was an innovator in the field of financial computer processing. He traveled widely, assisting corporations with custom designed financial data programs.

Before developing his own private processing firm, Automated financial Services (AFS) he was employed by various corporations as controller or treasurer. AFS provided computer processing accounting for corporations and tax returns for corporations and individuals.

John, born in Stamford, CT, grew up in Milford, CT. In his youth he lived a wonderful two years in California. John and his wife Joan lived in Cedar Grove, NJ where Jack was an active member of the Lion's Club.

They retired to Shushan NY, moving recently to Lake Mary, FL near their son Bill and his wife Margo.

The stories from family and friends highlight a man with a brilliant mind, incredible sense of humor and a pourer of very large scotches. His son, William "Bill" remembers a funny quirk about my Dad. "When Mom, the social butterfly, wanted to throw a party, he would vehemently disagree. However, once the people showed up, he always had a great time and was the consummate entertainer."

Jack was predeceased by his son, Robert "Bob" Lowe, and his brother, David Lowe. He is survived by his wife Joan; son, William and his wife Margo; his granddaughters: Kylie and Jaclyn; his sister, Margie Lowe Clark and her husband Dixon Clark; his brother, Douglas and his wife Kathleen Lowe; sister-in-law, Ruth McLaughlin; and nieces and nephews: Sue, Julie, Molly, Artie, Betsey, Cathy, Nancy, Bonnie and Richard.

Burial will be in the spring in Kings Highway Cemetery in Milford, CT.