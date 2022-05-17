Dec. 2, 1940 – May 12, 2022

WARRENSBURG — John G. Beadnell, 81, of James Street, son of the late Fletcher and Ruth (Prosser) Beadnell, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

John was born on December 2, 1940 in Glens Falls, NY and spent his years growing up and living in Warrensburg. John married his soulmate, Brenda (Bills) Beadnell on July 9, 1960 spending 54 wonderful years together.

John spent 35 years working at NIBCO as a machine operator. When not working John could be found riding his motorcycle down to the racino and fishing throughout the Adirondacks.

Besides his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Katie Beadnell.

Survivors include a daughter, Betsey (Mark) Beadnell; two sons: Rickey (fiancee Tammy Bapp) Beadnell and Larry (Joyce) Beadnell; daughter-in-law, Angie Bazinet; 12 grandchildren: Sarah (Spencer) Baxter, Joscelyn (Roger) Myers, Jacquelyn, Jordan, Lloyd, Alyssa, Ava, Aden, David, Matthew, and Ryan Beadnell; a great- grandson, Mason Myers; two step-grandchildren: Baylie Chamberlain and Trevor Azaert; brother Mike (Bonnie) Prosser; sister Ida (Milo) Barlow; step-brother Howard (Evelyn) Tucker.

Donations can be made to Warrensburg EMS, PO Box 157, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

At John’s request there will be no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2021 at Warrensburg Cemetery, Hudson Street, Warrensburg.

