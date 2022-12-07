Jan. 26, 1941—Dec. 3, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — John Frederick Call, 81, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord Saturday morning, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Pines of Glens Falls.

Born on Jan. 26, 1941, in Salem, MA, he was the son of the late John and Genevieve (Patrick) Call.

John graduated from LaSalle High School in Troy in 1959. After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Medical Corps from 1959-1962 following his discharge, he furthered his education earning his associate’s degree in business at Adirondack Community College, now known as SUNY Adirondack.

In 1966, he married Carol Ott in Clifton Park.

John retired after 30 years of service from Niagara Mohawk as an Electrical Planner.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls where he was in the Ushers Club and involved in several ministries and was an active member of The Elks Club of Hudson Falls as acting Secretary.

John loved hunting, fishing, bicycling and old black-and-white movies. His interest in history drew him to read many books and motivated him to travel to several historical places. John also had the pleasure of traveling to Europe several times. Through all his interests, his family was the center of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nathalie Farron and his brother, Bernard Call.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Call; his children: Steven A. Call and his wife, Debbie of Kingsbury and Jennifer Call; his grandson and the apple of John’s eye, Derek Call; and his nieces: Diana Call Partak and Patty Farron Malcom.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

The Rite of Committal with full military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

Memorial donations in John’s memory may be sent to the Washington County Meals on Wheels, c/o Aging & Disabilities Resource Center, Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway, Building B, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.