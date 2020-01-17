John Forman

May 16, 1942 — Jan., 13, 2020
GANSEVOORT — John Richard Forman, 77, “Dick”, passed away on Jan., 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.
You have free articles remaining.
Born in Cohoes, Dick graduated from Lansingburgh High School and later spent two years in the Navy. He worked driving trucks for various companies before retiring to transport and board horses.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wellington Forman. Dick is survived by his brother Charles Robert Forman, sister in law Julia Duchowney, five children: Leanne Forman (TJ Singh), Theresa Newton (Lee), Cory Heyman (Elliott), Stephen Forman (Ranita), Richard Forman (Katrina), 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dick enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling or visiting with family and friends. Dick lived life fully: quick to help others, enjoying laughter, pranks, travel, food and time with family and friends.
Services will be private, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.