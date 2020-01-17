John Forman

May 16, 1942 — Jan., 13, 2020

GANSEVOORT — John Richard Forman, 77, “Dick”, passed away on Jan., 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Cohoes, Dick graduated from Lansingburgh High School and later spent two years in the Navy. He worked driving trucks for various companies before retiring to transport and board horses.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wellington Forman. Dick is survived by his brother Charles Robert Forman, sister in law Julia Duchowney, five children: Leanne Forman (TJ Singh), Theresa Newton (Lee), Cory Heyman (Elliott), Stephen Forman (Ranita), Richard Forman (Katrina), 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dick enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling or visiting with family and friends. Dick lived life fully: quick to help others, enjoying laughter, pranks, travel, food and time with family and friends.

Services will be private, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga.

