April 21, 1959 — Jan. 14, 2020

WARRENSBURG — John F. “Popeye” Richardson, 60, of Raymond Lane passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 14, 2020.

Born, April 21, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Janice Richardson. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine “Babe” (Cheney) Richardson of 19 wonderful years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Amy Richardson-Brann and companion, Jason, Jay Conway, and companion, Jen, Bradley Richardson, Sean Richardson and companion Katrin. His step children, Christopher Cheney and companion, Mindy, Joshua Baker and wife, Megan, Justin Baker, Anthony Alger and companion, Kayla; siblings, Rhonda (Jeff) Washburn of Florida, Lorraine (Bill) Palmer of Virginia, Bonnie Wood and her companion, Bill Holland of Corinth, Brian Richardson of Warrensburg, Amy Shattuck (Jay), Melissa Breault (Al), Tracey Cheney (Chuck); as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

John served in the Army from 1975-1979. He then became a tractor trailer driver for 30 years. He then started working for Jerry and Kathy Quintal for 12 years.

John loved spending time with the grandchildren and he adored each one. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife in Maine and spending time with friends and family.

Christine would like to give a special thanks to those who stood beside them throughout this battle, daughter, Amy Richardson-Brann for all the hospital stays and doctor visits, Rhonda for the long hospital days, and Brad, Sean, and Allana. I also would like to thank, Alyssa Garney for everything you did for me and John as well as Matthew White.

Many thanks go out to, Melissa Breault, Amy Shattuck, and Melinda Spotswood for your unwavering kindness and help making John’s journey go peacefully.

Friends may call on John’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that any memorial donations be made at TD Bank of Warrensburg in John’s memory (Richardson Family Fund) to help with expenses.

