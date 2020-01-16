John F. “Popeye” Richardson

Christine would like to give a special thanks to those who stood beside them throughout this battle, daughter, Amy Richardson-Brann for all the hospital stays and doctor visits, Rhonda for the long hospital days, and Brad, Sean, and Allana. I also would like to thank, Alyssa Garney for everything you did for me and John as well as Matthew White.

Many thanks go out to, Melissa Breault, Amy Shattuck, and Melinda Spotswood for your unwavering kindness and help making John’s journey go peacefully.

Friends may call on John’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that any memorial donations be made at TD Bank of Warrensburg in John’s memory (Richardson Family Fund) to help with expenses.

