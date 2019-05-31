April 1929 — May 27, 2019
STONY CREEK — Jack Maxam, 90, of Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Jack was born in April of 1929 at Glens Falls Hospital, the son of Floyd and Bernice Maxam. He grew up at the family boarding house in Garnet Lake and attended Johnsburg Central School and then attended Albany Public Schools while living with family friends in Albany.
Jack married June Iva Mosher Maxam in October of 1950.
In November of 1950, Jack was drafted into the United States Army and they both moved to Camp Polk Louisiana, where Jack received his military training and Iva worked at the Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana as a nurse. Jack was then sent overseas to serve in Korea and Japan for 15 months and 16 days in those countries. He earned the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star Combat Infantry Badge and United Nations Service Medal as part of the 45th Infantry Division, 279th Infantry Regiment. Jack was honorably discharged in August of 1952, after 21 months and seven days of U.S. Army service. Jack was always proud to have served his country and be a U.S. Army veteran.
Jack then was employed at International Paper Company in Corinth for 41 and a half years, retiring in 1994. Jack was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club, a past member of Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Company and Emergency Squad, a member of the Korean War Veterans Association of the United States and a member of the Glens Falls chapter of Korean War Veterans Association.
Jack was predeceased by his wife, June Iva, after 63 years of marriage; his parents, Floyd and Bernice; his in-laws, James and Julia Mosher; his brothers-in-law, Earl Mosher, Rodney Mosher and Roger Thomas; and his sister-in-law, Ramona Thomas.
Jack is survived by his son, Kevin Maxam and his wife, Penny, of Queensbury, with whom he had resided over the past five years; and four grandchildren, Kelli Barry and husband, Gerry, Kristen Appleby and husband, Russ, Mike Maxam and wife, Carolyn, and Devin Maxam. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Erin, Meghan, Karter, Preston and Owen; his sister, Dorothy and her husband, James Mosher; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Dale and Glenna Aldrich.
As per Jack’s request, no calling hours or service will be conducted.
Interment, with military honors, will take place at a future date at Warrensburg cemetery and will be private to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Garnet Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Garnet Lake Road North, Johnsburg, NY 12843 or Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Company, 42 Harrisburg Road, Stony Creek, NY 12878.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
