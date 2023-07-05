Aug. 18, 1949—June 30, 2023

WILTON — John F. “Jack” Fleming III, age 73, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 with loved ones at his side.

Born on Aug. 18, 1949, the son of the late Alice (Wilson) Fleming and John “Jack” Francis Fleming, Jr.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Nancy A. Fleming; children: Carrie L. Pecor (Donald) and Patrick M. Fleming (Suzann); grandchildren: Lillian, Nia, J. Sullivan, Ava and Grant; sisters: Gretta Clements, Sandy Oginsky, Mary Samascott; and many friends and relations with whom he remained very close over the years. Jack was predeceased by his sister, Betsy Tessier.

A lifelong resident of the area, Jack grew up on Maple Avenue across from the Triangle Diner. One of five children, he was the only boy and bore the responsibility of keeping the Fleming name alive in Saratoga County — a name brought here in 1849 by his great-great-grandfather.

A Catholic school attendee in his elementary years, he credited the nuns for his incredible penmanship and his distaste for rules.

At Saratoga High, he met the love of his life, Nancy, daughter of Evelyn and Edwin Izzo of McAllister Drive. Jack and Nancy would become Prom King and Queen in 1967. A few muscle cars and years later, they married on Sept. 5, 1970. Jack became as much a part of the Izzo family as he was his own, considering many of them amongst his closest relationships. The couple settled in the Town of Wilton and so began Jack’s love not only of Saratoga Springs, but of the blossoming community to the north to which he would devote many years.

Jack worked for The Adirondack Glass Company until he joined Ball Metal Container Corporation at the start of the 1980s, holding various leadership capacities until his retirement in 2004. Among his many professional accomplishments is the fact that he became a Certified Beer Taster and worked with brewers across the country to improve and maintain their products. In this realm he consistently overachieved.

For over four decades, Jack was an active contributor in the Town of Wilton. Beginning in 1974, Jack was a Charter Member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Subsequent positions of leadership followed on the Parks and Recreation and Town Ethics Advisory Boards before his election as Town Councilman, a position he would hold for over two decades. Jack’s contributions helped facilitate the creation of many neighborhoods and a strong tax base of business to keep the community thriving. Jack finished his volunteerism serving as the Chairman of the Wilton Historical Preservation Board and as a member of the Board of Directors and in the capacity of Treasurer for AIM Services, an organization dedicated to partnering with people of diverse abilities for growth and independence in their lives.

Jack was also a past President of the Saratoga Springs Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, an organization he found through his dearest friend, Michael Dennis. The two were also members of a group known as the Unfriendly Sons of St. Patrick, affectionately named for their day-long revelry prior to and following their annual dinner on March 17. Jack and Mike made numerous trips to Ireland with friends and family, enjoying the golf, people, wit and landscape of their homeland.

His greatest love was his family. His devotion was evident in the way he found genuine connection with each individual. His wit and wisdom were a constant source of entertainment and counsel. He loved music, classic cars, riddles, trivia, debates, a cold beer, and his many dogs, though none more than his buddy, Ashford. Frequently quoted as saying, “You can’t kid a kidder,” Jack was a humble, loyal friend and a Father for the Ages.

The family would like to thank the many medical professionals and caregivers that helped Jack on his journey, especially Dr. John Mongan, Dr. Roland Phillips, Dr. Daniel Eldredge, Dr. John Pezzulo, Dr. Ben Frazier Taylor, R.N. Ardelle McGrane, R.N. Amy, Dr. Patrick Lynch, Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, Dr. Seth Capello, Dr. Jeffrey Paul, life-long friend Kathy Peterson for Spiritual support, and Jack’s brother-in-law Dr. Brian Izzo who helped Jack thrive in so many ways before his passing five years ago.

Relatives and friends are invited to call between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

A scholarship fund will be set up in the coming week. Details will be available on the William J. Burke & Sons website.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.