Aug. 9, 1937 - May 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — John F. "Jack" Englert, 84, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 9, 1937 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond and Starr (Andrews) Englert.

He was proud to be a veteran serving in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged.

On February 14, 1977, he married his valentine, Bonnie White and have enjoyed 45 years of a loving partnership in marriage.

Jack was a graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology and retired from Eastman Kodak after spending 35 years as a sales manager among Rochester, Boston, NYC and finally Stamford, CT.

In retirement, he drove school bus in Newtown, CT; was a golf attendant for the driving range at the Queensbury Country Club and was active with the Board of Elections in Queensbury.

Jack was past president of Pioneer Village Association, past president of Surrey Field Homeowners Association, past member of Upstate NY Model Railroad, a member of the NRA and American Legion.

In his free time, Jack enjoyed playing golf, boating with his wife, and loved telling stories to his family and friends. He also had more toys than he needed and was an avid train enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Robert and William (Elaine), predeceased him.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Bonnie (Pal); two sons: Richard (Tami) Englert and Jeffrey (Jeanne) Englert; his daughter, Kim Marohn; and his brother, James (Ellen) Englert. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Emma, Anna, James and Signe Englert and Samantha and Ronan Marohn; his godchildren: Jennifer Englert Vogler, Stephanie Rohr Lanier and Taylor Maynard; his sister-in-law, Lillian Englert; and several nieces and nephews; and many special friends; and his beloved LuLu and Hudson.

Services and burial with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Donations in John's memory may be made to the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.