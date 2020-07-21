Oct. 4, 1945 — July 18, 2020
HUDSON FALLS – John F. Hogan, Sr., 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Born October 4, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John and Faustina (Hurd) Hogan.
He was a graduate of the Class of 1963 Hudson Falls High School and then proudly served with the United States Navy and saw action in the Vietnam Conflict.
On April 19, 1969, John married Kathleen Tetro at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrytown.
John retired after 30 years from Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and then worked 15 years at Waste Management.
Active in the community, John served with the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company as a firefighter in various positions and continued his service as fire police. John was well known for his “Probie Hooch”. He also was a past captain of the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc.
His enjoyments included hunting, fishing in Trout Lake at his camp and operating his ham radio. Johns greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Hogan of Hudson Falls; his children, Sue Hogan and her companion, Tom Willard of Abilene, Texas, John Hogan, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Greenwich, Stefanie Hogan and her companion, Terry Ash of Hudson Falls; his loving grandchildren, Chris, Justin, John III, Lucia, Jenna, Haleigh, Skyler, Gage, Elivia, Jakob and Riley; his two great-grandchildren, Donte and Cayde; his sister, Anne Hogan of Whitehall, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., in Hudson Falls. Due to the current pandemic, all who attend must practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John may be made to the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, New York 12828, or a charity of one’s choice.
John’s family would like to thank the staff of High Peaks Hospice and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their love and support during his illness.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
