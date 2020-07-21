Oct. 4, 1945 — July 18, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – John F. Hogan, Sr., 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born October 4, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John and Faustina (Hurd) Hogan.

He was a graduate of the Class of 1963 Hudson Falls High School and then proudly served with the United States Navy and saw action in the Vietnam Conflict.

On April 19, 1969, John married Kathleen Tetro at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrytown.

John retired after 30 years from Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and then worked 15 years at Waste Management.

Active in the community, John served with the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company as a firefighter in various positions and continued his service as fire police. John was well known for his “Probie Hooch”. He also was a past captain of the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc.

His enjoyments included hunting, fishing in Trout Lake at his camp and operating his ham radio. Johns greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.