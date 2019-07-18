{{featured_button_text}}

July 25, 1929 — July 15, 2019

GLENS FALLS – John Edward Herlihy passed away on July 15, 2019, ten days shy of his 90th birthday, at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his closest friends.

John, the youngest of three children of Daniel L. Herlihy and Helen Sullivan Herlihy, was born on July 25, 1929 in Glens Falls. He was a St. Mary’s Academy 1947 graduate, Skidmore College 1951 graduate and Albany Law School graduate, class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps., First Marine Airwing in Japan and Korea from 1951 to 1953, earning the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. John was a member and past president of the Warren County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, a 50-year member and past commander of the Glens Falls Post No. 233 American Legion, life member of the Marine Corps. League, Knights of Columbus, Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, Glens Falls Toastmaster Club and Glens Falls Country Club.

After graduating from law school, John served as a research assistant and speech writer for Lt. Governor George DeLuca at the Capitol Building in Albany. He later became a partner in the law office of Singleton and Herlihy, where he served as general counsel to Glens Falls National Bank for many years. John served as an officer and director of the Glens Falls Post Company and past president of St. Mary’s Academy Alumnae Association. He took joy in the Association’s ability to purchase a new station wagon for the Sisters of St. Joseph living in St. Mary’s Convent during his tenure.

John was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean M. Elsworth Herlihy, who passed in 2012; as well as his siblings, Daniel Herlihy and Margaret Russell. He is survived by three nieces.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

