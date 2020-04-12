April 26, 1949 — March 11, 2020
TOPROCK, AZ — John Edward Goff of Topock, Arizona, formerly of Hudson Falls, and Waldorf, Maryland, died unexpectedly in Fort Mohave, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1949, in the Bronx, the son of Dorothea (Grove) and John Clarence Goff. He graduated from Bowie High School in Bowie, Maryland in 1967. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1969, serving in both the Army and the Navy.
John married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Crabb, in Aug. of 1969. They moved to upstate New York in 2003 to be near family.
John spent his career in various positions for the Federal Government and with Xerox Corporation in Washington, DC, and Albany, retiring in 2005. In retirement he worked in the WSWHE BOCES system and with the WWAARC. John served God in many ways, serving on vestry and as captain of a cooking team for community suppers at Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls.
He loved the outdoors and his hunts with his sons were some of the happiest memories of his life.
John met June Waters in 2007. They married in 2018 and began RV travels in Arizona in Nov. 2019.
He is survived by his wife, June, sister, Paula (John) Meyer of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, his former wife, The Rev. Nancy Goff, of Hudson Falls, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Susan Crabb, sons David (Amy) of Saratoga Springs, Daniel (Christi) of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Patrick (Sara) of La Plata, Maryland, along with six grandchildren – Foster, John, Levi, Cavanagh, Lily and Bradley.
John will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, at a future date.
Donations in John’s memory may be given to the American Heart Association at www.2.heart.org.
