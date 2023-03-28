MIDDLE GRANVILLE—John Edward Doherty, age 82, of Middle Granville, NY passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife Joanne and two daughters, Tracy and Janna after a brief illness.

John was born in Brighton, MA to Charlene (nee McEachern) and Daniel Doherty. He was raised in Massachusetts but spent his summers on Prince Edward Island with relatives, including his cousin Mary, whom he considered a sister.

He graduated from Boston College High School in Boston in 1958 and went on to study for the priesthood at St Joseph’s Seminary in Saranac Lake, NY. He left his seminarian studies to pursue a career in retail sales, first at Sears Roebuck and Co., where he met his first wife Jane. They moved with their two daughters to Bennington, VT when John began working at The Orvis Company in 1983. There he met his second wife, Joanne, and they married in 2001.

John retired in 2007 and enjoyed reading and spending time with his animals, camping and having his famous cocktail hour on his beautiful deck or by the firepit.

Friends, family, and co-workers will remember John for his sense of humor, and his joie de vivre.

John is survived by his daughter, Tracy who inherited his love of animals and is a Veterinarian in New York City. Some of her fondest memories of her dad are of snow shoeing with him and having him help her identify animal tracks in the snow. He is also survived by his daughter, Janna; granddaughter, Kate; and grandson, Gavin; and his loving wife Joanne.

He was a supporter of Alley Cat Allies and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), thus, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these organizations in John’s name.

