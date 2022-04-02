Jan. 21, 1947—March 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — John Edward “Chico” Tyminski, Jr., 75, passed away quietly at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Born on January 21, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John E. and Beverly (Gibson) Tyminski, Sr.

Following his 1966 graduation from Queensbury High School, Chico was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was honored to have served his country in the active Army and after his discharge, in the National Guard Reserves.

When his military time was over, Chico began working for Decora and later, retired from Umicore on Pruyn’s Island.

He was a private man who loved his candy and surrounding himself with nature. Chico could be found throwing a line in the water to catch fish or riding his motorcycle down the road with the wind blowing past his bike. He also enjoyed trying his luck at OTB and scratch offs.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Tyminski and the mother of his children, Denise M. O’Leary.

Survivors include his children: his son, John E. Tyminski, III and his (significant other, Katie Kuba), and his daughter, Melynda Wells; his grandchildren: Joseph J. Jordon, Necole Jordon, Kolbey Tyminski, Kolyn Tyminski, Kaylee Tyminski and Samantha Tyminski; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Ramsey and her husband, Joe; his sister-in-law, Marsha Tyminski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be celebrated on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.