Sept. 18, 1946—Jan. 3, 2023

John Eagle, born on Sept. 18, 1946, was a devoted son, loving husband, amazing Dad, happy Grandpa, and loyal friend who will be sorely missed by us all.

He suffered a lot these past five years due to diabetes and heart disease, so we know he’s no longer in pain and we will see him again in a better future. His faith in God was strong, and as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he loved being able to share the good news with others.

Even though his body had failed him over the years, he always appreciated the awesome life he had with his wife, Jean, and their daughters, Sonya and Sasha, and had no regrets.

He built his own successful antique business for almost 50 years and because of that, he was able to travel and experience so many things he loved; culture, food, music, people.

John’s presence would fill up any room and everyone who met him immediately loved him. Your world was a happier place if John was there, telling his stories, giving great advice or just having a drink and listening to music.

John is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter, Sonya; his daughter, Sasha and her husband, Antonio; his brother, Richard and his wife Marlynn. He truly loved his grandchildren: Jamar, Alexandria, Stefanie, Diego; and his great-grandchildren: Mia, Brynn, Marlei, Veda and Za’Mari.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Horicon Avenue, Warrensburg, NY. ALL are welcome to attend. Flowers, cards, donations can be sent to Jean Eagle, PO Box 21, 52 Friends Lake Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.