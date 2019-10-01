May 14, 1933 — Sept. 26, 2019
NORTHVILLE — John E. Smith “Big John,” age 86, a former resident of Northville died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at home with his loving wife, Sandy at his side. He was born in Fort Edward, on May 14, 1933. The son of the late Erwin and Madeline Vandenburg Smith.
Big John, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was a master storyteller, some funny and some inspirational. We will all miss his stories.
John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving our country in Okinawa. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Company for 39 years and retired in 1994.
He was an avid motorcyclist and rode thousands of miles on his BMW. He traveled cross country to California four times and enjoyed every minute of his trips. His travels over the years took him to all 50 states.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Himes Smith of Gloversville; two sons, John Smith of Las Vegas and James Smith of Glens Falls; two daughters, Nancy Ginter of Gansevoort and JoAnn Smith of New York, New York; one step-daughter, Carol Buell of Northville; two brothers, James Smith of Connecticut, and Joseph Smith of Saratoga; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen in 1997; his second wife, Kay in 2009; his brother, Tom; his sisters, Helen and Joann; and his step-children, Connie, Cathy and TJ Eno.
Family and friends are invited to visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Northville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Smith Family Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
