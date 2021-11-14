March 15, 1934—Nov. 12, 2021
BRANT LAKE — John E. Pratt, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Born March 15, 1934, in Brant Lake, NY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Permilla (Monroe) Pratt.
John was employed by Knobloch Vending Services for many years. He also worked at SUNY ADK, Garwood Boats in Brant Lake, and at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Comar.
John and Patricia were married in 1957, and together they raised their family until her passing in 2018.
John loved hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, Patricia, John was predeceased by his son-in-law Bruce Bates.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Donna Morehouse (Bill), John David Pratt, Susan Bates, and Kenneth Pratt; his grandchildren: Anne Wojtowecz (Kris), Michele Morehouse (Stephen Allen), Katie Bates (Sean Nichols), Megan Bates, Audriana Pratt-Bala (Josh), and John Kenneth “Jake” Pratt; as well as several great-grandchildren.
At John’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to John’s aides, Joelene Slater and Stephanie Woods, for their care and compassion.
Memorial donations can be made to the North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Ln, Chestertown, NY 12817.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.