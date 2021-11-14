March 15, 1934—Nov. 12, 2021

BRANT LAKE — John E. Pratt, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Born March 15, 1934, in Brant Lake, NY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Permilla (Monroe) Pratt.

John was employed by Knobloch Vending Services for many years. He also worked at SUNY ADK, Garwood Boats in Brant Lake, and at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Comar.

John and Patricia were married in 1957, and together they raised their family until her passing in 2018.

John loved hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, Patricia, John was predeceased by his son-in-law Bruce Bates.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Donna Morehouse (Bill), John David Pratt, Susan Bates, and Kenneth Pratt; his grandchildren: Anne Wojtowecz (Kris), Michele Morehouse (Stephen Allen), Katie Bates (Sean Nichols), Megan Bates, Audriana Pratt-Bala (Josh), and John Kenneth “Jake” Pratt; as well as several great-grandchildren.

At John’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to John’s aides, Joelene Slater and Stephanie Woods, for their care and compassion.

Memorial donations can be made to the North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Ln, Chestertown, NY 12817.

