John E. Pearson

Jan. 15, 1942 - Mar. 17, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – John E. Pearson, 79, of South Glens Falls, was called home, after a brief illness, on March 17, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 15, 1942 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Emil and Garnet (Morgan) Pearson.

John attended Hudson Falls High School and soon after, became an Army soldier for his country, serving from 1959 to 1975. While in the service, John was proud to have fought in the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he transferred to the National Guard and completed his service record at the Civil Air Patrol, retiring at the rank of Sergeant.

John had a great love for his country and protecting its citizens. He was a part time police officer in South Glens Falls, while working his regular job as a machinist as a tool and die maker. As a life-long NRA Member, gun safety was a priority to John. He spent many hours teaching the NYS Hunter Safety Course.

On May 26, 2014, he married Fawn Howe in South Glens Falls. They have spent the last few years enjoying their time together.