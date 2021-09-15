EAST POESTENKILL — John E. MacMillen II passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the age of 32. John was the beloved son of John E. MacMillen and Bridgette Dodge.

John worked many years in the family construction company alongside his father and brother, who was also his best friend. John was a talented stone mason, framer, carpenter and commercial roofer.

John enjoyed spending time with his children Jayden and Tristen who adored him, as well as the children’s mother, his fiance Brittany Phillips. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching movies together. John also enjoyed hunting with family and his talent for drawing and playing acoustic guitar, among many other skills and talents.

John is survived by his children: Jayden and Tristen MacMillen; fiance Brittany Phillips; mother Bridgette Dodge; father John E. MacMillen and wife Jessica; brother Jesse W. MacMillen and Erin Shaddock; his sister Julianna MacMillen; brother James Porter; sisters: Destiny and Shelbea Wagner; as well as his grandmother Dorothy Dodge. He also had a niece Mia MacMillen; many cousins, aunts and uncles. John was predeceased by his grandparents Wilkins and Joan MacMillen and Robert L. Dodge.