John E. “Jack” Herb
Feb. 10, 1934—March 2, 2022
HADLEY — John E. “Jack” Herb, 88, of South Shore Road, passed away Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 at his home.
Born on Feb. 10, 1934 in Albany, he was the son of the late Harold and Edna (Major) Herb. He attended Philip Schuyler High School in Albany.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Worcester, earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal (Europe). He was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 25, 1956.
Jack worked for many years for the Village of Corinth DPW prior to his retirement in 1996.
He married Lewellan (Whible) Jenkins on Sept. 19, 1987. Lewellan passed away on April 19, 2018.
Jack enjoyed tinkering with cars, any type of mechanical work, plumbing, and cooking.
He is survived by Lewellan’s children: Crystal Jenkins Miner, Janet Abare, Brian Jenkins and Colin Jenkins; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Jack’s family would like to extend a special thank you to his friend and care giver, Nikki Allen, for being there for him every moment.
Graveside services will be conducted in the spring at Lynwood Cemetery, Hadley.
Contributions in Jack’s memory may be directed to a veteran’s organization of choice.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
