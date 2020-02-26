John E. 'Jack' Dolphin

Jack served on the Hudson Falls Central School District Board of Education for a total of 24 years. He served as Vice President from 1993 to 1997 and President of the Board from 1997 to 2007. Jack was the only Hudson Falls graduate to serve as President of the Board as an alumnus of the school district prior to centralization. During his tenure as President, several large construction and renovation projects were approved by the voters of the district. These projects included a new transportation and maintenance complex with indoor bus storage. Other projects at the high school included a new air conditioned gymnasium; conversion of the old gym into a physical fitness center, a wrestling room, and three computer labs; a new science wing; a new air conditioned band room; and inclusion of air conditioning in the auditorium and office center. Also under his tenure, all varsity athletic fields were irrigated by wells, the track and bleachers were replaced, and a new field house was constructed. At the middle school the pool was replaced and a new physical fitness room was added. All buildings received upgrades including asbestos abatement, new roofs, new boilers, as well as safer entrances and exits. New gyms were completed at primary and intermediate buildings, most buildings added classrooms and technology was greatly enhanced and improved throughout the district. Also during this time the district acquired ownership and responsibility for the community swimming pool.