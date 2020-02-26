Nov. 14, 1929 — Feb. 24, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — John E. “Jack” Dolphin, 90, long time Hudson Falls Central School District Board of Education member, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Hudson Falls on Nov. 14, 1929, he was the son of the late William “Ted” and Letitia Dolphin.
Jack graduated from Hudson Falls High School with a Regents Diploma. While in high school he was a member of the band, orchestra and played offensive and defensive end on the first undefeated and untied football team in the history of the school.
He graduated from Norwich University with a degree in education with associate work in psychology. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant – armor, United States Army. After graduation from the Armored School located in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in Korea as a tank officer with the 140th Tank Battalion, 40th Infantry Division. Jack was awarded the Korean Service Medal, The United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After his service in Korea, he went on to serve five years in the Active Army Reserve with the rank of Captain.
On May 16, 1954, Jack married Shirley Mae Gillen of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He retired in 1989 after 33 years with the Proctor & Gamble Company.
Jack served on the Hudson Falls Central School District Board of Education for a total of 24 years. He served as Vice President from 1993 to 1997 and President of the Board from 1997 to 2007. Jack was the only Hudson Falls graduate to serve as President of the Board as an alumnus of the school district prior to centralization. During his tenure as President, several large construction and renovation projects were approved by the voters of the district. These projects included a new transportation and maintenance complex with indoor bus storage. Other projects at the high school included a new air conditioned gymnasium; conversion of the old gym into a physical fitness center, a wrestling room, and three computer labs; a new science wing; a new air conditioned band room; and inclusion of air conditioning in the auditorium and office center. Also under his tenure, all varsity athletic fields were irrigated by wells, the track and bleachers were replaced, and a new field house was constructed. At the middle school the pool was replaced and a new physical fitness room was added. All buildings received upgrades including asbestos abatement, new roofs, new boilers, as well as safer entrances and exits. New gyms were completed at primary and intermediate buildings, most buildings added classrooms and technology was greatly enhanced and improved throughout the district. Also during this time the district acquired ownership and responsibility for the community swimming pool.
He was also a member of the Washington, Warren, Hamilton and Essex BOCES Board of Education from 1980 to 1985 and the Combined Washington, Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton and Essex BOCES Board of Education from 1993 to 1999.
Jack was a town of Fort Edward and Washington County Republican Committee member for 18 years. Additionally he served on the town of Fort Edward Zoning Board of Appeals and served as a Commissioner and Chairman of the Washington County Sewer Commission.
His other past memberships include the Military Officers Association, Elks Lodge #81 in Glens Falls where he served as Trustee, Idle Hour Club in Fort Edward and served as President, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196 in Queensbury and the American Legion Post 574 of Hudson Falls. Jack was honored by Post 574 by being named as the Grand Marshall of the 2002 Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Memorial Day Parade after 9/11.
Jack enjoyed reading, following NFL football and all Hudson Falls school sports. For many years Jack served as a member of the chain crew for the Hudson Falls football games.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dolphin; his two sons, Mark of Summit Lake, and Scott and his wife, Marcie of Vernon, Connecticut; his grandson, John of Glens Falls and two granddaughters, Ashlie and Nikki of Summit Lake.
At Jack’s request there will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the animal shelter of your choice: SPCA of Upstate New York, P.O. Box 171, Hudson Falls, New York 12839, Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rte. 9N, Corinth, NY 12822 or the Pumpkin Fund, 4 Lark St., Hudson Falls, New York 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
