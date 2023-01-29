Sept. 10, 1943—Jan. 20, 2023

WILTON — John E. Himelrick, Jr. of Wilton, concluded his life’s journey Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 10, 1943, in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Jennie Everts Himelrick and John E. Himelrick, Sr., and the eldest of eight children.

John graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1961, where he broke the Section 2 Tri County Sectionals mile run, running a mile in 4 minutes and 43 seconds. He was very proud of this and it took many years for his record to be beaten.

He married his best friend Leslie S. Ehren, on March 10, 1963, and they originally resided in Gansevoort on his family farm. His farming career ended in 1966 after a severe, on-site accident, which resulted in surgery, extensive physical therapy and learning to walk again. Through all this, his faith in God grew stronger and he gleaned an even greater appreciation for the little things in life.

John invested himself in his community as the first Boy Scout of America Troop Leader in Gansevoort and also as a Youth Counselor for the Gansevoort Methodist Church Youth Fellowship.

After leaving the farm, John was employed by Hercules/Ciba-Geigy for 17 years. During various layoffs he could be found working with his uncle, Chuck Himelrick, an electrician or his uncles: Claude “Dan” and Willie Everts, in masonry and construction. He was a hard worker, quick learner, and valued those experiences greatly. Just prior to the closing of Ciba-Geigy in 1985, he moved his family to Florida and worked as a Manager for his brother-in-law at Bahr’s Hardware and Aluminum.

He and Leslie later opened their own shop, Lickity Split Ice Cream and Sandwiches. In 1991, he and Leslie returned to the area, to be near their children and grandchildren, he loved so very much. He was employed as Head Custodian at his beloved Tanglewood Elementary School until his retirement.

John embraced life and greeted each day with humor and a smile. In addition to gardening and feeding the birds, he also loved to travel, play tourist and camp with his family. John had a keen intellect, a wonderful sense of humor, and the ability to make people of all ages laugh. He was loved and respected by those who knew him well and will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Himelrick; his sisters: Carol Himelrick and Virginia Steady; and his son-in-law, Yale Obenhoff.

John is survived and deeply missed by his cherished wife of 59 years, Leslie; and his daughters: Tammy Burke (Corey), Kimberly Petteys (Phil Ashe), Debra Obenhoff, Anne Marie Corso (Jason); also eight grandchildren: Kathleen Chakalis (Zachary), Alicia Fuller (Benjamin), Maria Burke (Travis Salisbury), Caitlyn Petteys-Littlefield (David), Ellen Petteys (Buell Alvord), Madison, Logan and Haley Corso; six great-grandchildren: Kalista and Alexander Chakalis, Rex DeLessio, Ashton and Harrison Littlefield, and Elijah Salisbury. Also mourning his loss are his siblings: Jennie VanGuilder (James), Claude Himelrick (Sharon), Joanne Hicks (Robert), Theodore Himelrick, Diane McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. immediately following the calling hours.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to John’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

