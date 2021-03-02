John E. Brault
Sept. 28, 1947 - Feb. 21, 2021
WHITEHALL – John E. Brault, age 73 of Whitehall, NY passed away on February 21, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
John was born on September 28, 1947 in Beverly, MA the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Eldridge) Brault.
At age 18 he joined the Navy. He proudly served on the USS Saratoga. He married Barbara Meuse on June 25, 1967.
They moved to Whitehall, NY in 1977 where they have lived happily ever after.
John was a life member of the NRA, DAV, AMVETS and VVA Chapter 79, the American Legion Chapter 83 of Whitehall and a member of Cornerstone Bible Church in Fort Ann, NY.
He and Barbara loved traveling, cruises or flying, anywhere.
John is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years, Barbara and his daughter, Tammy Schmeelke (Bill) and a loving granddaughter, Hannah Schmeelke. He will be missed by his sister-in-law, Dorothy White (Ken) of Salem; brother-in-law, Skeet Meuse (Sharon) of Whitehall and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle, friends, neighbors and church families in both NY and MA. He will be greatly missed by his little furry canine friend "Pixie".
John was predeceased by a brother, William and his wife Connie.
John will be laid to rest at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
