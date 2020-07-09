John Douglas St. Andrews
April 19, 1948 — July 7, 2020

TICONDEROGA — John Douglas St. Andrews, 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, April 19, 1948, he is the son of the late Charles and Jennie (Newman) St. Andrews.

John was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a self-employed farmer for many years. He loved farming and the simple things in life. His children would often say “Pa was the smartest man in the world.”

John married Susan Ann Witherbee on April 19, 1969. They were married 47 years and she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Susan predeceased him on February 19, 2017. He was also predeceased by his parents, eleven siblings and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Sheila Witherbee.

Survivors include his five children, John D. St. Andrews, Jr. (Dana), Cathy Ashe (Joseph), Dawn Scoville (Chris) and Melissa Barber (Paul) all of Ticonderoga, and Cindy Ali of Georgia; three brothers, Robert St. Andrews, Donald St. Andrews and Richard St. Andrews; two sisters, Charlene St. Andrews and Raydene Baum; twenty grandchildren, Samantha, Morgan, J.D., Saidi, Ashley, Joseph, Jacob, Johnathan, Katherine, Jaci, Madigan, Patrick, Gabriel, Riley, Tayton, Collin, Makayla, Paige, Hassan and Maryah; fourteen great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Henry, Samuel, Nathan, Myra, Hallie, Carson, Jade, Landon, Dalton, Elliott, Ava, Rowan and Braxton; and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Service will take place at noon at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Edward Johnston will officiate.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 59C Myrtle Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

