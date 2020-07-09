April 19, 1948 — July 7, 2020

TICONDEROGA — John Douglas St. Andrews, 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, April 19, 1948, he is the son of the late Charles and Jennie (Newman) St. Andrews.

John was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a self-employed farmer for many years. He loved farming and the simple things in life. His children would often say “Pa was the smartest man in the world.”

John married Susan Ann Witherbee on April 19, 1969. They were married 47 years and she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Susan predeceased him on February 19, 2017. He was also predeceased by his parents, eleven siblings and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Sheila Witherbee.