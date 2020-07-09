April 19, 1948 — July 7, 2020
TICONDEROGA — John Douglas St. Andrews, 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Ticonderoga, April 19, 1948, he is the son of the late Charles and Jennie (Newman) St. Andrews.
John was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a self-employed farmer for many years. He loved farming and the simple things in life. His children would often say “Pa was the smartest man in the world.”
John married Susan Ann Witherbee on April 19, 1969. They were married 47 years and she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Susan predeceased him on February 19, 2017. He was also predeceased by his parents, eleven siblings and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Sheila Witherbee.
Survivors include his five children, John D. St. Andrews, Jr. (Dana), Cathy Ashe (Joseph), Dawn Scoville (Chris) and Melissa Barber (Paul) all of Ticonderoga, and Cindy Ali of Georgia; three brothers, Robert St. Andrews, Donald St. Andrews and Richard St. Andrews; two sisters, Charlene St. Andrews and Raydene Baum; twenty grandchildren, Samantha, Morgan, J.D., Saidi, Ashley, Joseph, Jacob, Johnathan, Katherine, Jaci, Madigan, Patrick, Gabriel, Riley, Tayton, Collin, Makayla, Paige, Hassan and Maryah; fourteen great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Henry, Samuel, Nathan, Myra, Hallie, Carson, Jade, Landon, Dalton, Elliott, Ava, Rowan and Braxton; and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Relatives and friends may call Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A Funeral Service will take place at noon at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Edward Johnston will officiate.
Interment will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.
To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 59C Myrtle Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.