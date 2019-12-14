April 24, 1952 — Dec. 11, 2019

TICONDEROGA/SALEM — John David Porter, 67, formerly of Ticonderoga, New York and most recently of Salem, New York, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, New York on April 24, 1952, he was the son of the late Howard C. and Aida Dina (Rosso) Porter.

John was employed as a correction officer for Great Meadow of Comstock, New York for 22 years until his retirement in 2010.

He was a musician and in his younger years, he was a drummer in a Rock ‘n’ Roll Band called Freedom. He later enjoyed country music.

John loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and ice fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sarah Lynn Porter, and by his brother, Howard J. Porter.