

April 24, 1952 — Dec. 11, 2019

TICONDEROGA/SALEM — John David Porter, 67, formerly of Ticonderoga, New York and most recently of Salem, New York, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, New York on April 24, 1952, he was the son of the late Howard C. and Aida Dina (Rosso) Porter.

John was employed as a correction officer for Great Meadow of Comstock, New York for 22 years until his retirement in 2010.

He was a musician and in his younger years, he was a drummer in a Rock ‘n’ Roll Band called Freedom. He later enjoyed country music.

John loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and ice fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sarah Lynn Porter, and by his brother, Howard J. Porter.

Survivors include his wife of seven years, Nancy Porter; his five children, Mike Taylor of Rhode Island, John David teRiele of Rome, New York, Chelsea St. Dennis of Elizabethtown, John Porter Jr. of Ticonderoga, and Jesse LaRose of Colorado; and 14 grandchildren; three step-children, Jennifer Notte, Thomas Notte, and Heather Notte all of Rutland, Vermont; and 11 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda M. Edmond and Deborah J. Wilson both of Mobile, Alabama; two brothers, Michael T. Porter and William P. Porter both of Ticonderoga; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved German shepherd, Meko.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the family plot of the May Memorial Cemetery of Hague.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

