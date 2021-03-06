Aug. 29, 1938—Mar. 3, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – John D. “Big Tooth” Case, 82, formerly of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on August 29, 1938, in Granville, he was the son of the late George and Margaret (Roberts) Case, Sr.

John was a 1959 graduate of Hartford Central School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard, where he proudly served his country for 28 years.

John worked for a paper mill in Schuylerville, retiring after 20 years. He then went to work for Monahan and Loughlin in Hudson Falls, again retiring after 20 plus years. Not letting himself stay idle after his retirements, he served as a security guard for Brinks.

John was a man with many interests. For a time, he performed in plays for the Glens Falls Opera Club. Something he considered a highlight of his life.

John worked hard for his family, but always took time to play. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp on Hadlock Pond. He loved life and the people around him. John will be remembered as a happy man who always had a smile on his face for everyone. John could also be found indulging in a good cigar or pipe. He also had a collection of duck figurines.