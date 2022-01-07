Feb. 23, 1920—Dec. 29, 2021
GLENS FALLS — John Cross Webster, age 101, died in Glens Falls on Dec. 29, 2021. John is survived by his wife, Barbara of Chestertown; five sons; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as Barbara’s nieces and nephews.
John was born on Feb. 23, 1920, in Runnels, Iowa, and received bachelor’s (1941), master’s (1943) and Ph.D. (1951) degrees from the University of Iowa. He was married to Mary Bryant in Elkhart, Indiana, in 1945. In 1947 they moved to San Diego where he had a long and productive career at the Navy Electronics Lab, conducting research on the perception of sound. He and Mary were divorced in 1975 and he moved to upstate New York where in 1977 he married Barbara Jancar of Chestertown. For the next twenty years John and Barbara split their time between Chestertown and the Rochester-Brockport area where they both had university jobs. In 1997 they retired to Donovan Farm, their Chestertown home, with its unique home, pond, woods, animals, machinery, fruit trees and gardens.
The family is grateful for the longtime dedicated help from Tom and Dee, and for the exceptional care and consideration provided by Amy and Michael over the past few years. They also appreciate the support from Neighbors New York, the staff and providers at Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital.
A memorial service will be held later this year. Donations in memory of John can be sent to St. John the Baptist Church, Riverside Drive, Chestertown, NY 12817, the American Legion Post 964, P.O. Box 521, Chestertown, N.Y 12817 or the charity of your choice.
