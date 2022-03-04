May 20, 1953—Feb. 28, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — John Clyde Sweet “John Boy,” 68, of Saluto’s in Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Born May 20, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Casper and Dorothy Sweet.

Early in life, John worked for General Electric in Hudson Falls for over 20 years. His home became Saluto’s, where he worked for over the last 30 years, never taking a day off.

John was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He enjoyed going to the racetrack and trips with The Nurses. John loved riding his bike anywhere and everywhere, especially to get chocolate ice cream. Everybody who John ever met, instantly became a lifelong friend. He could walk in the room not knowing anyone, and by the time he left, everyone knew him. John was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his bird call and his bright light he leaves behind.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his family, Salvatore, Laura and Sal Roccasecca.

Survivors include his family: Tom and Janet Sweet of South Glens Falls, Sally Buswell of Troy, Janel Sweet, Erica Sweet, Melanie and Vance Cohen, Jeffrey and Maureen Roccasecca; and many friends from Saluto’s; as well as his special friends: Nancy Jones and Dr. Roo Morgan.

The Celebration of John Boy’s life will be held this Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Saluto’s, 186 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John Boy may be made by simply buying a drink for a friend.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

