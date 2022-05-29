John "Chaw" Capone

Feb. 14, 1935 - May 20, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - John "Chaw" Capone, 87, passed away on the evening of Friday, May 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his five loving daughters. He was born on February 14, 1935 to the late Pasquale and Mary Capone.

John was married to Emeline (McElroy) Capone on September 4, 1955 and had six children. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1954 when he was released with an honorable discharge. From there he went into construction and retired from the Saratoga Springs DPW as a mason.

"Chaw" enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing stories, laughs, meals . . . lots of meals, watching his grandkids, watching the Yankees and playing sports . . . darts, bowling, and especially bocce and golf.

He took pride in taking care of his property almost as much as he loved helping at his families' houses. Whenever a project needed to be done, John was there. A true Saratogian, John loved "playing the ponies" at the track. He also enjoyed a good card game with his buddies at the ITAM where he was a member for over 63 years.

John was a soft spoken, polite gentleman. He was well known and loved by so many. He will be missed by his surviving daughters: Anna (Tim) Gabriel, Mary (Brian) Vickery, Tina (Mike) Kinns, Darlene (Bill) Duggan, and Tammy (Dale) Sherman; siblings: Rosemarie, Nicholas, Geraldine, Patricia (Ron), Anthony (Maryann), Louis (Kate), and Patrick; grandchildren: Allyn Woodcock III, Anthony M. (Jill) Woodcock, Danielle (Alley) Duggan, Rachel Leet Daniels, and Cody M. Kinns; and great-grandchildren: Madelynn N. Woodcock, Toni M. Woodcock, Grayson Daniels, and Camdyn Daniels.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his wife Emeline, son John J. Capone, Jr., grandson David John Woodcock, brother Daniel Capone, and sister Angeline Daly.

His family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. John Pezzulo, Patrick Capone, Martin Cook, and Mike Zorn.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs 518-584-5373.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the historic Church of St. Peter, 231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.