Jan. 21, 1941—Aug. 1, 2021
QUEENSBURY — John Charles Sheets, 80, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, from congestive heart failure.
Born January 21, 1941, in Bronx, NY he was the son of John and Edna (Brosen) Sheets.
John will lovingly be remembered by friends and family as charmingly cantankerous, forthright, and always comfortable telling you your opinion. He was a proud United States Marine, and enjoyed camping, hunting, and spending time at the rifle range.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother Danny.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lillian; daughters: Jolyn and Jennifer; grandchildren: Michael, Jason, Megan, and Taylor; and great-grandchildren: Riley, Ben, and Dan; also, several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
