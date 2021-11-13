June 5, 1949—Nov. 10, 2021

NORTH GRANVILLE — John C. Tanner, 72, passed away unexpectedly at his childhood home on the evening of November 10, 2021. John, born June 5, 1949, was the only son of the late Walt and Mary J. Tanner, Granville’s primary school namesake.

John graduated from Granville High School and went on to further his education at Adirondack Community College and Castleton State College, after which he taught for numerous years in the Salem School District. While educating children in the Salem region, John owned and operated an excavating business in Northern Washington County.

After John retired from teaching, he was appointed to Granville Town Highway Superintendent, where he was re-elected and served for 20 years until his retirement. Upon retirement, John refused to relax. Until the day he died, he worked with his cousin/best friend, Matt, at Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House and Matt Rathbun’s Landscaping. John spent his springs producing maple syrup and his winters plowing snow for local businesses in Granville. The fall was reserved for hunting white tail deer with his family and friends. John refused to use any gun other than his childhood rifle, a Winchester .30-30, lever-action, with iron sights.

John was a member of the Granville Rotary Club, a board member of the North Granville Cemetery Association, a member of the Granville Town Planning Board, and lifelong member of the Granville Republican Committee and Washington County Highway Association.

John was survived by his good friend Mary Dunnigan of Salem, NY; stepsons: Ryan (Danielle) McDaniel and Timothy (Leah) McDaniel; grandchildren: Finnley and Leland McDaniel; cousins: Raymond “Pug” Ross of North Granville, Matt (Wendy) Rathbun of North Granville, Richard Rathbun (Kimberly Gould) of Glens Falls, and Ellen Rathbun of Portland, ME; and numerous extended relatives. But as anyone who knew Johnny knows, he was survived by the entire Granville Community.

Services are to be held at North Granville Cemetery on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life to follow at Railyard Restaurant in Whitehall, NY.